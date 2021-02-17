Family of 21-year-old Cameron Dunlap speaks out after murder charges are dropped

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rebecca Trimble’s 21-year-old son Cameron Dunlap was killed nine months ago near 18th and Charles Street. Pain she says she’s still coming to terms with.

“I don’t wish this on any family or any mother,” said Trimble. “Now I have to carry the pain of loosing a child and the killers are still out there and I need justice for my son. Somebody needs to be held accountable for their actions. It destroyed our family.”

On the 16th of every month Trimble says she comes here to set up a memorial near the area where her son was killed.

“It’s just this spot knowing this is where my son was last seen and took his last breath at,” said Trimble.

17-year-old Daisean Davis was charged in Dunlap’s death, but last week Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley let him go saying there wasn’t enough evidence.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Trimble. “I still don’t believe it.”

Trimble moved her family to the Forest City from Chicago thirteen years ago, and says she never imagined something like this would have happened.

“He’s my son nobody else’s son, so guess what nobody’s going to hurt like me and nobody’s going to grieve like I grieve,” said Trimble. “I miss him.”

Trimble says while she’ll never get her son back it’s important to keep honoring his memory.

“I love and miss my son so much,” said Trimble. “As a mother this is what I need to do for him. My son’s memory should go on.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.