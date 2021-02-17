‘Face diapers not required:’ Florida restaurant mask policy goes viral

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WVLT) -No mask? No problem at one Florida restaurant.

WFLA reported, the policy posted on Beckjanck’s Food Shack Facebook page is going viral on social media.

Owner Jesse Fox says he wants customers to know wearing a mask is not required for customers or staff.

“We did a post just trying to be proactive letting everybody know what the mask requirement is or isn’t at Beckyjack’s because some people were coming in they were surprised that we weren’t wearing masks,” said Fox.

The viral post is a photo with the caption: “Face diapers not required! Everyone welcome.”

Howdy Folks! Happy Valentine's Day 💗 A friendly reminder that we DO NOT require Face Masks. We're open from 12 -8 today. ~The Shack Family Posted by BeckyJack's Food Shack on Sunday, February 14, 2021

WFLA reported, the post has been shared hundreds of times and commented on by thousands.

“We’re getting a ton of feedback both positive and negative,” said Fox.

Fox says it is not required in Hernando County and said he’s following the original CDC guidelines that healthy people don’t need to wear one.

According to the CDC website, the agency leaves decisions about restaurant mask rules to local governments.

WFLA reported, the owner of Beckyjack’s Food Shack says if the county required people to wear a mask in restaurants he would follow that rule.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via WFLA. All rights reserved.