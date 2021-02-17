Advertisement

Dog sucked out of home in tornado, returns hours later

‘I didn’t have time to grab Penny’
By Frances Weller
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Brittany Memory says her little Yorkshire Terrier, Penny, gave her a warning something was wrong when she sat straight up on the bed Monday night. The power had just gone out, but it was storming outside so she thought her dog was alerting her to something else.

“I actually thought someone was in the house, and I leaned up and turned on the flashlight on my phone,” Memory says. “And about that time it sounded like a train.”

Within seconds she says the so-called train sounded like it was just outside her bedroom. She didn’t have time to concentrate on anything but protecting her son.

“When I looked, I didn’t have time. If I had waited a second, me and my son would have been out the back door. I didn’t have time to grab Penny.”

An EF-3 tornado ripped homes off foundations and knocked 18-wheelers over on Green Bay Rd. in Ocean Isle Beach. A couple miles away, the destruction was far more devastating. Three people were killed and ten were injured.

The powerful twister lifted everything in Memory’s house and blew mirrors off walls. The ferocious winds also sucked Penny, her dog, out of the back of the house.

“She flew out right here in the back with all my covers,” she said pointing to the back of her house that now has a large gaping hole. “It ripped the sheets off my bed. She was just bundled up in it.”

Memory said she had a hard time explaining what happened to Penny to her son.

“I was terrified, I didn’t think she was alive. But I just kept telling my little boy ‘she’s an animal, she’ll be okay, God’s got her. Everything’s going to be all right. We’re safe and everything can be replaced, we can’t.’”

Little Penny eventually found her way back home a few hours later. She was shivering and traumatized, but otherwise unharmed.

“She just had a little bit of glass stuck to her and we took her to the vet and everything is okay.”

Copyright 2021 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Department reports the downed plane resulted in at least one death. The...
2 dead after fatal plane crash near Janesville
A 74-year-old Poplar Grove woman was killed in a crash in Boone County on Tuesday morning.
Poplar Grove woman killed in Boone Co. crash
A pet was rescued and CPR was given, but sadly the dog did not survive.
Fire crews respond to Machesney Park house fire
Crash
Byron man arrested after crash with Rockford police car
A second winter storm will wallop the Southern Plains, and it will lift northeastward Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Sub-zero temperatures return overnight ahead of next storm system Wednesday

Latest News

The logo of Microsoft is displayed outside the headquarters in Paris, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
Microsoft messaging app Teams crashes
People select shirts and sweatshirts being given away at a Gallery Furniture store after the...
Houston on boil water notice amid power outages, freezing weather
A Pakistani Taliban militant who shot Malala Yousafzai in 2012, has threatened a second attempt...
Taliban tweet threatens Malala; Twitter removes account
The Justice Department has charged three North Korean computer programmers in a broad range of...
US charges North Korean computer programmers in global hacks
A mother was shot and killed in North Carolina after a child pulled a loaded gun from her purse.
Mother accidentally shot, killed after young child finds gun in her purse