Chicago Rockford International Airport, Rep. Bustos announce construction of International Cargo Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois’ 17th District Congresswoman Cheri Bustos tours the greater Rockford Airport to learn more about the expanding International Cargo Center.

Rep. Bustos is the founder and co-chair of the Air Cargo Caucus, which brings leaders of congress and Air Cargo Community leaders together to discuss issues in the industry. The Chicago Rockford International Airport is on of the world’s fastest growing cargo airports.

Bustos says that’s because of the hard work of the community and the staff’s ability to keep looking forward.

“I consider where we are right now here with Chicago Rockford International Airport to be one of the biggest economic drivers of not just Rockford but the surrounding communities. Because there is a continual effort to look not just one step ahead not just two steps ahead but three steps ahead what is going to come,” Rep. Bustos said.

