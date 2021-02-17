More than 6K Boone Co. residents have received COVID-19 vaccine

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Boone County Health Department announced 27 more cases of COVID-19 bringing the total cases to 5,866 on Wednesday.

No new deaths were announced, the running total in the county is currently 71. The seven-day rolling positivity rate is at 5.3 percent. Now, 6,025 Boone County residents have been vaccinated, according to the health department.

A total of doses of 2,029,675 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,474,875.

If you have general questions regarding the 2019 Coronavirus pandemic, also known as COVID-19, please call the COVID-19 information line at 815-547-8561 or email the Boone County Health Department at COVID19@boonehealth.org

