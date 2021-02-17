Auburn, East each pick up second win in NIC-10 play
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There is still no clear cut top dogs in the NIC-10. With this year being split into two divisions, the race to play in the conference title game is still up for grabs. Auburn and East each picked up their second conference win on Tuesday.
After receiving a vote in the first Associated Press Top 10 prep boys poll, the E-Rabs promptly took care of business, beating Guilford 57-42. The game got off to a sluggish start, with sloppy play and foul calls slowing down the pace of play. East led just 5-4 after the first quarter.
The E-Rabs were supposed to play on Thursday against Freeport, but that game has been canceled because of COVID concerns with the Pretzels.
Auburn on the other hand used a fourth quarter like no other to get by Belvidere North. Leading 28-21 after three, the Knights outscored the Blue Thunder 19-2 in the final eight minutes. North’s two points came on the final bucket of the game.
Boys Scoreboard
Auburn 47, Belvidere North 23
East 57, Guilford 42
Harlem 67, Belvidere 39
Freeport at Boylan canceled
Dakota 54, Lena-Winslow 40
Genoa-Kingston 68, Mendota 32
Girls Scoreboard
Guilford 88, East 24
Boylan 77, Freeport 20
Harlem 65, Belvidere 17
Auburn at Belvidere North canceled
Genoa-Kingston 47, Mendota 19
