Auburn, East each pick up second win in NIC-10 play

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There is still no clear cut top dogs in the NIC-10. With this year being split into two divisions, the race to play in the conference title game is still up for grabs. Auburn and East each picked up their second conference win on Tuesday.

After receiving a vote in the first Associated Press Top 10 prep boys poll, the E-Rabs promptly took care of business, beating Guilford 57-42. The game got off to a sluggish start, with sloppy play and foul calls slowing down the pace of play. East led just 5-4 after the first quarter.

The E-Rabs were supposed to play on Thursday against Freeport, but that game has been canceled because of COVID concerns with the Pretzels.

Auburn on the other hand used a fourth quarter like no other to get by Belvidere North. Leading 28-21 after three, the Knights outscored the Blue Thunder 19-2 in the final eight minutes. North’s two points came on the final bucket of the game.

Boys Scoreboard

Auburn 47, Belvidere North 23

East 57, Guilford 42

Harlem 67, Belvidere 39

Freeport at Boylan canceled

Dakota 54, Lena-Winslow 40

Genoa-Kingston 68, Mendota 32

Girls Scoreboard

Guilford 88, East 24

Boylan 77, Freeport 20

Harlem 65, Belvidere 17

Auburn at Belvidere North canceled

Genoa-Kingston 47, Mendota 19

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.