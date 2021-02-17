Amboy, Eastland atop 1A, Winnebago into top 10 in girls basketball
Amboy and Eastland are 1 and 2 respectively in Class 1A, and Winnebago checks in at No. 5 in Class 2A.
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WIFR) - The first weekly Associated Press girls prep basketball poll is out and a few familiar teams are being recognized for their fast start to a shortened season.
Class 1A
- Amboy (8)
- Eastland
- Brimfield
- Shiloh
- Aurora Christian
- Routt
- Greenfield
- Abingdon (A.-Avon)
- Salt Fork
- Stockton
Receiving votes: Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood, Mendon Unity, Fulton, Winchester, Neoga, Altamont, Princeville, Nokomis, Lewistown, Aquin, Gardner-South Wilmington
Class 2A
- Riverdale (1)
- Carterville (3)
- Quincy Notre Dame (2)
- Paris
- Winnebago
- Pleasant Plains (1) and Chicago Marshall (1)
8. Clinton
9. Tuscola
10. Fieldcrest
Class 4A
- Hersey (4)
- Fremd (2)
- Marist
- Bolingbrook
- Loyola
- Stevenson
- Benet
- Mother McAuley
- York
- Homewood-Flossmoor
Receiving votes: Belleville East 7. Normal Community 6. Nazareth 3. Libertyville 3. Rockford Guilford 1. Edwardsville 1.
