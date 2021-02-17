Advertisement

Amboy, Eastland atop 1A, Winnebago into top 10 in girls basketball

Amboy and Eastland are 1 and 2 respectively in Class 1A, and Winnebago checks in at No. 5 in Class 2A.
By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WIFR) - The first weekly Associated Press girls prep basketball poll is out and a few familiar teams are being recognized for their fast start to a shortened season.

Amboy and Eastland are 1 and 2 respectively in Class 1A, and Winnebago checks in at No. 5 in Class 2A.

Class 1A

  1. Amboy (8)
  2. Eastland
  3. Brimfield
  4. Shiloh
  5. Aurora Christian
  6. Routt
  7. Greenfield
  8. Abingdon (A.-Avon)
  9. Salt Fork
  10. Stockton

Receiving votes: Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood, Mendon Unity, Fulton, Winchester, Neoga, Altamont, Princeville, Nokomis, Lewistown, Aquin, Gardner-South Wilmington

Class 2A

  1. Riverdale (1)
  2. Carterville (3)
  3. Quincy Notre Dame (2)
  4. Paris
  5. Winnebago
  6. Pleasant Plains (1) and Chicago Marshall (1)

8. Clinton

9. Tuscola

10. Fieldcrest

Class 4A

  1. Hersey (4)
  2. Fremd (2)
  3. Marist
  4. Bolingbrook
  5. Loyola
  6. Stevenson
  7. Benet
  8. Mother McAuley
  9. York
  10. Homewood-Flossmoor

Receiving votes: Belleville East 7. Normal Community  6. Nazareth 3. Libertyville 3. Rockford Guilford 1. Edwardsville 1.

