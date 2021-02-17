Amboy, Eastland atop 1A, Winnebago into top 10 in girls basketball

(WIFR) - The first weekly Associated Press girls prep basketball poll is out and a few familiar teams are being recognized for their fast start to a shortened season.

Amboy and Eastland are 1 and 2 respectively in Class 1A, and Winnebago checks in at No. 5 in Class 2A.

Class 1A

Amboy (8) Eastland Brimfield Shiloh Aurora Christian Routt Greenfield Abingdon (A.-Avon) Salt Fork Stockton

Receiving votes: Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood, Mendon Unity, Fulton, Winchester, Neoga, Altamont, Princeville, Nokomis, Lewistown, Aquin, Gardner-South Wilmington

Class 2A

Riverdale (1) Carterville (3) Quincy Notre Dame (2) Paris Winnebago Pleasant Plains (1) and Chicago Marshall (1)

8. Clinton

9. Tuscola

10. Fieldcrest

Class 4A

Hersey (4) Fremd (2) Marist Bolingbrook Loyola Stevenson Benet Mother McAuley York Homewood-Flossmoor

Receiving votes: Belleville East 7. Normal Community 6. Nazareth 3. Libertyville 3. Rockford Guilford 1. Edwardsville 1.

