Winnebago stays unbeaten in the BNC, knocks off Dixon at home

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s crazy to think, but we are nearing the halfway point in the high school basketball season already. The Winnebago boys are off to a strong start. The Indians defeated Dixon 57-43 at home to move to 5-1 (3-0) on the shortened year.

Ray Maurchie led Bago in scoring with 16. This was the Dukes’ first road game of the season.

