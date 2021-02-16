Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 110 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

The health department says 36,180 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.
Coronavirus and hospitals
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 110 cases of COVID-19 along with three additional deaths since Feb. 13.

This brings the total number of cases to 26,466 from 26,356 on Saturday and the total deaths from COVID-19 to 425 from 422 on Saturday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 3.7 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 36,180 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

For additional data, please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics, according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 44 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is an increase from Thursday’s report of 39.

