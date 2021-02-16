Advertisement

WATCH: ‘Best snow day ever!’ for Blizzard the polar bear

There’s nothing like fresh powder
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (Gray News) – Blizzard the polar bear makes no secret about how much he likes the snow.

It’s plain to see as you watch the 25-year-old smooshing itself into the fresh powder that fell at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in the Seattle area over the weekend.

“Polar bear Blizzard is having the best snow day ever!” a post on the zoo’s Twitter account says.

Blizzard was rescued as an orphaned cub in Churchill, Canada.

Just over a foot of snow fell on SeaTac Airport during the weekend, according to the Seattle Times.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cherry Valley Police search for three persons of interest after shooting at CherryVale Mall.
Cherry Valley Police search for three persons of interest after shooting outside mall
Early Saturday morning a driver struck a state trooper's car while they were assisting a person.
Illinois State Police squad car hit on I-39 near Baxter Road
A Winter Weather Advisory or Wind Chill Warning covers the entire area through Noon Monday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous cold remains intact as attention turns to approaching winter storm Monday
Despite subfreezing temperatures and a wind chill warning people still emerge from the warmth...
Some residents unphased by subzero wind chills
A Friday fire in DeKalb leaves two people seriously injured and how a GoFundMe is set up to...
GoFundMe set up for woman seriously injured during apartment fire in DeKalb

Latest News

As snow fell across Texas, including in downtown San Antonio, officials were discouraging...
‘Things will likely get worse’: Cold disrupts power in Texas
Snow and blowing snow will make for treacherous travel overnight into early Tuesday.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 2/15/2021
Beloit Health System
Beloit Health System expands visitor policy
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) during warmups before the Tampa Bay...
Former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson found dead in hotel room