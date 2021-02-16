Advertisement

Stephenson County asks for vaccine patience not patients

County administrator says vaccine supply is limited.
While the world clamors for vaccines, manufacturers deal with supply difficulties.
By Andy Gannon
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Health Department is asking residents to be patient about COVID-19 vaccinations.

Public Health Administrator Craig Beintema issued a statement Tuesday, saying the county’s allotted doses have been reduced by 60 percent for the next three weeks. Bientema says there are about 9,500 people over 65 in the county. He says, based at the rate of vaccine supply, it would take up to two months to vaccinate that entire group.

Bientema asks people to monitor the health department Facebook page and local pharmacies. He hopes the vaccine supply increases, but at this point he does not anticipate the vaccine being available to the general public until late spring.

