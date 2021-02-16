Advertisement

Stateline heating bills on the rise as frigid temperatures impact pipeline companies

By Brittany Karlin
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The frigid temperatures could cost you in the long run. Many energy companies warn that your next gas bill will be much more expensive.

“It is an extremely odd situation that we are dealing with here,” said Jonas Berberich, Rock Energy Cooperative communication manager.

The abnormal cold temperatures in the southern part of the U.S. have caused natural gas and oil wells to freeze.

“So the pipelines supply the Midwest with natural gas so we are getting restrictions there and therefore that is increasing the cost we have to pay on a daily basis,” Berberich said.

Berberich says when the company’s costs go up, so do customers’ bills.

“This is a very uncommon situation and we do not anticipate that natural gas costs will stay high for too much longer,” Berberich said.

But in the meantime, Berberich says there are ways to limit your natural gas use.

“Your clothes dryer, not using that as much that will save energy, little things like that. Your electronics when you are not using them unplug them,” Berberich said.

“If you can throw a sweater on and keep it 67, 68 that is going to be saving you some money,” said Brad VanderHayden, Advanced Chimney Systems president.

VanderHayden recommends zone heating your home.

“Keep a family room, living room and a kitchen 70 degrees and a bedroom at 65 degrees,” VanderHayden said.

You can also use fireplaces and space heaters to help lower costs, but VanderHayden says those do come with some fire risk.

“One of the biggest issues is using an undersized power cord on a space heater that is drawing a lot of amperage,” VanderHayden said.

Many companies will allow customers to pay off there bill in installments during the unexpected hike in cost.

