Space heaters blamed for early morning Freeport house fire

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport Fire crews bundled up overnight Monday to battle an early morning house fire.

Just after midnight, firefighters arrive to the 4700 block of South Kenwood for reports of a structure fire. Fire officials say a neighbor discovered the fire and called 911.

The Freeport Fire Department believes the fire started in a second floor bedroom. No one was home at the time of the fire. Officials say the home had no heat, and the family was heating the home with space heaters, which caused the blaze.

The family lost several cats who died in the fire. Firefighters were on scene until 3:30 a.m. Monday. The significant fire, smoke, and water damage made the home a total loss. The family declined assistance from the American Red Cross.

No firefighters were injured. Some equipment was damaged by the cold after the fire was under control.

