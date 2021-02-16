Advertisement

Rockford man tries fleeing to Walmart after crash

A loaded gun was found inside the suspect’s vehicle.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 21-year-old Rockford man was charged after attempting to flee police following a crash Saturday afternoon.

On Feb. 13 at 1:30 p.m., Rockford police were investigating a hit and run crash at Perryville Road and Walton Street. Officers learned that the suspect, later identified as Camron Rose, struck a vehicle near that location and as he fled, he struck two more vehicles before fleeing on foot, according to the Rockford Police Department.

One of the crash victims saw the suspect entering Walmart on Walton Street. When he left, he was taken into custody and then to the Winnebago County Jail. After further investigation, a loaded gun was found inside his vehicle.

Rose was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no valid FOID and various traffic offenses, according to the Rockford Police Department.

