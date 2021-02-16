Advertisement

Poplar Grove woman killed in Boone Co. crash

A 74-year-old Poplar Grove woman was killed in a crash in Boone County on Tuesday morning.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 74-year-old Poplar Grove woman was killed in a crash in Boone County on Tuesday morning.

Boone County deputies responded to a crash on I-76 just north of Woodstock Road in Poplar Grove at approximately 8:09 a.m. The 74-year-old woman was driving her 2017 Chevrolet Cruze southbound on I-76 when she lost control of her vehicle due to weather related road conditions, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The Chevy then entered into the northbound lane of traffic where it was struck on the passenger side by a 2014 Freightliner semi tractor pulling a mobile home driven by a 49-year-old man from Jackson, Michigan. Neither he nor his passenger, a 29-year-old man, also from Jackson, Michigan were injured in the crash.

The identity of the drivers and passenger are not being released at this time. The crash remains under investigation by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office and the Boone County Coroner’s Office. Assisting at the scene was Lifeline Ambulance and the Boone County District 2 Fire Department, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

