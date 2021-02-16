Lee County could become home to a 4,000 acre Duke Energy solar farm if passed Thursday

Lee County, Ill. (WIFR) - After months of deliberating a proposed solar farm in Dixon the Lee County Board is getting ready to cast its vote.

Duke Energy Renewables South Dixon Solar Development plans to provide $43 million in revenue for schools and taxing bodies over the next 35 years. While also providing electricity to more than 100,000 homes. But not all residents are on board.

“I feel solar presents a health and safety hazard to our community,” said Angela Shippert, South Dixon Township resident.

Shippert lives near the possible 4,000 acre Duke solar farm. She’s concerned about the project. But Development Manager Tyler Coon says there’s nothing to worry about.

“The only really known hazards material that could be in these panels is a very small trace of lead that is used in soldering so it is the same thing you’d find in your own cell phone,” Coon siad.

Shippert also fears about declining property values because Duke is required to install chained fences with barbed wire around the project.

“Our neighbors will literally be living in a prison ,” Shippert said.

“We will have a vegetated tree buffer between any homes and the panel,” Coon said.

Jim Schielein is a neighbor to the project. He says allowing panels to be built on his property will positively impact his business.

“There are five families that derive income off my business operation and I will be able to deliver more dollars,” Schielein said.

He also believes the solar panels will benefit all of Lee County.

“The dollars it’s going to bring to the county, school district and township is significant,” Schielein said.

“What the community would be getting is not a lot of money for the risk it

S bringing into the community by disrupting the farm ground,” Shippert said.

Coon tells me in a countywide opinion research poll conducted in december and close to 60% support renewable energy coming to Lee County.

The Lee County Board will vote this Thursday. If a majority say “yes” the project will begin at the start of 2022.

