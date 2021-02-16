Advertisement

Kevin Diemer earns recognition after another big week for the Regents

Rockford University junior forward Kevin Diemer earned a spot on the D3hoops.com Team of the...
Rockford University junior forward Kevin Diemer earned a spot on the D3hoops.com Team of the Week for the first time in his collegiate career.(Rockford University)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford University’s Kevin Diemer is playing at another level the last couple of weeks. The junior forward was recognized by two different organizations on Tuesday.

For the second straight week, the Diemer was named the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Men’s Basketball South Division Player of the Week. He was also named to the D3hoops.com Team of the Week. This is the first time in his Regents career Diemer has been named to the Team of the Week by D3hoops.com.

The Boylan grad recorded a pair of double-doubles last week and averaged 32.5 PPG, 14.5 RPG, and 2.5 APG. He also shot an impressive 82.5% from the floor. RU went 2-0 over the weekend against NACC opponent Concordia Chicago. Diemer added a career-high 41 points in the Regents win on Friday.

