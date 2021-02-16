ISP investigating another Scott’s Law related crash

LOCKPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois State Police are investigating a Scott’s Law crash on I-80 eastbound over I-55 in Will County Tuesday morning.

A two-vehicle crash involving a District 5 ISP Trooper was reported at 8:15 a.m., according to the ISP.

A trooper was on Interstate 80 over Interstate 55 at the scene of a vehicle crash. The trooper was inside of the stationary squad car, positioned behind the crash scene in the right lane with their emergency lights activated.

The driver of a Gold Chevrolet, traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 approaching the trooper’s location, lost control of their vehicle causing the Chevrolet to spin. The rear end of the Chevrolet crashed into the rear end of the squad car.

The trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local area hospital and was later released. The driver of the Chevrolet, Michael J. Ryan, a 43-year-old man from Joliet, was not injured. Ryan was cited for a violation of Scott’s Law, driving too fast for conditions, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, according to the ISP.

Scott’s Law is known as the “Move Over” law. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down and change lanes when it is safe to do so. A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense, according to the ISP.

If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.

“This is the second crash, in less than twenty-four hours, that has resulted in a Trooper being injured and it is unacceptable,” Interim District 5 Commander, Lieutenant David Keltner said. “When roadway conditions are unfavorable, our Troopers remain on the roadways to assist motorists who need help; I am pleading with everyone to pay attention while you drive, move over for them, and slow down on our roadways so these men and women make it home to their families.”

