Grassroots group looks to bring back Tutty Baker Days to Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A group in Freeport hopes to bring back a popular, three-day summer festival to the Pretzel City, but it needs your help.

Tutty Baker Days combined a carnival, car show, live music and food favorites and brought them to the downtown area. The festival ended several years ago, but the car show remained and is now referred to as Freeport Cruise Night.

The grassroots group is seeking volunteers to join a committee that will organize the festival. If you are interested, just fill out at a form at https://forms.gle/Josk6bHWmxk3jsXa9. Forms are due by February 17.

William “Tutty” Baker is known as the founder of Freeport.

