Advertisement

Grassroots group looks to bring back Tutty Baker Days to Freeport

People willing to volunteer are asked to fill out a form.
A grassroots group searches for volunteers to bring back three day festival
A grassroots group searches for volunteers to bring back three day festival(WIFR)
By Shannon Kelly
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A group in Freeport hopes to bring back a popular, three-day summer festival to the Pretzel City, but it needs your help.

Tutty Baker Days combined a carnival, car show, live music and food favorites and brought them to the downtown area. The festival ended several years ago, but the car show remained and is now referred to as Freeport Cruise Night.

The grassroots group is seeking volunteers to join a committee that will organize the festival. If you are interested, just fill out at a form at https://forms.gle/Josk6bHWmxk3jsXa9. Forms are due by February 17.

William “Tutty” Baker is known as the founder of Freeport.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cherry Valley Police search for three persons of interest after shooting at CherryVale Mall.
Cherry Valley Police search for three persons of interest after shooting outside mall
Early Saturday morning a driver struck a state trooper's car while they were assisting a person.
Illinois State Police squad car hit on I-39 near Baxter Road
A Winter Weather Advisory or Wind Chill Warning covers the entire area through Noon Monday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous cold remains intact as attention turns to approaching winter storm Monday
Despite subfreezing temperatures and a wind chill warning people still emerge from the warmth...
Some residents unphased by subzero wind chills
A Friday fire in DeKalb leaves two people seriously injured and how a GoFundMe is set up to...
GoFundMe set up for woman seriously injured during apartment fire in DeKalb

Latest News

Cherry Valley Police are investigate after they say shots were fired outside of Macy’s at the...
Community reacts to CherryVale Mall shots fired incident
Snow and blowing snow will make for treacherous travel overnight into early Tuesday.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 2/15/2021
Beloit Health System
Beloit Health System expands visitor policy
According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, nearly a quarter of a million vehicles were...
Law enforcement warn rise in car thefts are possible as temperatures drop