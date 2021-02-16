FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow and blowing snow to cause treacherous travel Monday night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been an exhausting stretch of winter weather of late, and the Stateline just can’t seem to catch a break. Another day of below zero temperatures is in the books, with wind chills remaining in the teens below zero all day long. If that’s not enough, a winter storm is now to plague the region Monday evening through early Tuesday morning. Snow has been gradually approaching from the southwest Monday evening, though dry air has, for the time being, fought off the initial activity.

Light snow is expected to lift northward Monday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Eventually, as our atmosphere comes close to saturation, snow will be able to reach ground level. Our thought is that’s to happen in the window between 7:00 and 9:00pm. However, areas west and northwest of Rockford may wait several hours beyond for the first flakes to fly.

The thought is that snow will begin here between 7:00 and 9:00pm. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Most, if not all of us will likely be under the gun by 11:00 or thereabouts.

Snow will be occurring over just about the entire area around 11:00pm, except for far western and northwestern parts of the region. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The silver lining is that this isn’t by any means to be a long-lasting storm. In fact, most high resolution forecast models suggest snowfall will begin to wane shortly after midnight, tapering to flurries.

Snow will be rapidly tapering off to flurries shortly after midnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It won’t be long after then that snowfall shuts off altogether. Lake effect snow, however, will continue to wreak havoc on residents in and around both Chicago and Milwaukee.

Snow will be out of the area entirely by early Tuesday morning, though lake effect snow may linger into the Chicago and Milwaukee areas. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winter Weather Advisories have been hoisted for the southeastern half of the Stateline through 9:00 Tuesday morning. The storm’s by no means to be a blockbuster from a snowfall amount, as we’re projecting just one to four inches of snow to fall in total. More likely than not, most areas will end up on the lower end of that spectrum.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, DeKalb, Lee, and Whiteside Counties through 9:00am Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Higher snowfall totals are expected to the south, while lower amounts will be found to the north. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The concern, though, is that gusty winds out of the north and northeast will be very effective in causing the snow to blow and drift, especially since the snow is to be very light and powdery in nature.

In addition to snowfall, the gusty winds out of the north and northeast will create blowing and drifting concerns. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Quieter weather’s on tap Tuesday, with mixed sunshine likely to emerge rather quickly in the day. The chill is to ease ever so slightly, with teens expected for highs Tuesday and Wednesday, and 20s on track to return Thursday.

After teens for Tuesday and Wednesday, 20s are due back in Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Following a brief setback Friday, temperatures will begin to climb once again Saturday, and come Sunday, it’s possible we may be within striking distance of normal! It’s likely Sunday will produce our first 30s in more than two weeks!

For the first time in more than two weeks, temperatures should reach the 30s by Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The good news may not be finished then. All signs continue to point to a relatively lengthy spell of milder days as we close out February and enter March.

There are indications we're headed for a milder pattern beginning next week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

