Fire crews respond to Machesney Park house fire

Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A family is safe after a house fire breaks out early Tuesday morning.

Around 6:25 a.m., a neighbor reported flames showing from a roof of a home on Glen Forest Drive in Machesney Park.

Firefighters found fire coming from the roof and the residents safely outside. However, a pet dog was rescued and CPR and oxygen was given, but sadly the dog did not make it.

Crews are still on scene wrapping up the call. Please avoid the area, Glen Forest Drive is closed down at this time.

