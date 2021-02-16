Advertisement

Fatal plane crash in Town of Rock

Rock Co. Sheriff Knudson will give a press conference in Janesville at noon.
Plane Crash
Plane Crash
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF ROCK, Wis. (WIFR) - At least one person is dead after a fatal plane crash in the Town of Rock, near Janesville on Tuesday morning, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash was fatal, however it did not say how many people had died. Rock Co. Sheriff Knudson will give a press conference in Janesville at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport at noon.

Authorities say the small plane went down around 9:15 a.m. along Sunny Lane, near Blackhawk Tech. A witness told a Janesville Gazette reporter the plane ended up in shallow water near the Rock River, the paper reported.

