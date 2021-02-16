Community reacts to CherryVale Mall shots fired incident

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Shock and fear are some of the emotions those who were at Cherryvale Mall Sunday afternoon say they feel, and while police search for suspects involved in the incident, mall-goers struggle with coming to terms with the experience.

One person who was in the mall did share their experience, they say they were in the Macy’s when shots went off and someone yelled “there’s a shooter.”

“People were running, screaming, some tried to hide behind the counters. It was so scary. I have never seen fear until I saw the faces of those people running, scared that a bullet might hit them,” the person said.

Eventually, the person made it to Barnes and Noble where the employees locked down the shop. Law enforcement officials say it’s a part of mall staff training to close each store and lock the doors.

“When the mall begins a lockdown it’s important that if you are in the main hallways, to find a store that you can enter to lockdown inside the store with them. If you are on a lockdown to find the nearest exit and exit the building,” Cherry Valley Police Sergeant Jesse Pearse said.

Cherryvale mall reps did release a statement about the shots fired incident. It reads:

“We take the incidents that have occurred on property very seriously. We certainly understand the public’s concerns and do not take them lightly. With the use of Closed Circuit TV Cameras, we have nearly hundreds of views of the interior and exterior of the property. When an incident occurs, we are able to provide police with images of those involved. The police department uses those images to identify people that cause disruptions at the mall. We want people to know that if you come to CherryVale with the intent to commit a crime, you will be caught on camera. Our security program is managed by a professional, third-party security provider and we have officers patrolling 24 hours per day. In addition to regular patrols from on-duty Cherry Valley police, CherryVale employs off-duty Cherry Valley and Winnebago County police officers as part of our security program. Cherry Valley PD has had a substation on mall property for over 20 years. This regular presence ensures that police officers are familiar with the property, including the corridors and camera monitoring system.”

Police are searching for three people involved in the shots fired incident. Officials say a black Dodge Charger with out of state license plates or a similar-looking vehicle fled the area. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Cherry Valley Police Department.

