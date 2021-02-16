Byron wins third straight, beats North Boone at home
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - After starting the season 0-2, Byron boys basketball has found its groove. The Tigers have won three straight after knocking off North Boone 65-35 at home Monday night.
It was the Tigers’ first game at home this season. Byron was led in scoring by Zach Tucker. The senior had a game-high 24.
Junior Will Doetch led the Vikings in scoring with 19.
