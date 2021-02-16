Byron man arrested after crash with Rockford police car
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 44-year-old Byron man was arrested after a vehicle crashed into a Rockford Police Department squad car on Saturday morning.
A Rockford police officer was driving northbound on N. Main Street when a white SUV was traveling the wrong way southbound on N. Main Street and crashed into the squad car at 3:05 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.
The officer did not suffer any visible injuries at the time. The driver was found to be driving under the influence and a loaded gun was found inside the vehicle, according to police.
Severiano Rosavelasquez was then charged with driving under the influence, multiple traffic violations and carrying a concealed firearm.
