Blowing Snow this Morning, More Extreme Cold Tomorrow Morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Areas of blowing snow this morning mainly on east/west roadways. A mix of sunshine and clouds today with highs in the middle teen’s. Mainly clear tonight as temperatures drop to -6. Chills could get as cold as -20 to -25 into tomorrow morning. Highs tomorrow up to 18 with increasing clouds and chances for light snow Thursday night that could add up to an inch. Slowly warming heading toward the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.