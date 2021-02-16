Advertisement

Blowing Snow this Morning, More Extreme Cold Tomorrow Morning

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Areas of blowing snow this morning mainly on east/west roadways. A mix of sunshine and clouds today with highs in the middle teen’s. Mainly clear tonight as temperatures drop to -6. Chills could get as cold as -20 to -25 into tomorrow morning. Highs tomorrow up to 18 with increasing clouds and chances for light snow Thursday night that could add up to an inch. Slowly warming heading toward the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cherry Valley Police search for three persons of interest after shooting at CherryVale Mall.
Cherry Valley Police search for three persons of interest after shooting outside mall
A Winter Weather Advisory or Wind Chill Warning covers the entire area through Noon Monday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous cold remains intact as attention turns to approaching winter storm Monday
A Friday fire in DeKalb leaves two people seriously injured and how a GoFundMe is set up to...
GoFundMe set up for woman seriously injured during apartment fire in DeKalb
SwedishAmerican
SwedishAmerican lifts portions of visitor restrictions
After more than 50 years apart, Denny and Karen Vinar are making up for lost time with their...
Couple was torn apart as teens, reunite after 53 years and find long-lost daughter

Latest News

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared through Tuesday morning due to concerns over snow...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow and blowing snow to cause treacherous travel Monday night
Snow and blowing snow will make for treacherous travel overnight into early Tuesday.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 2/15/2021
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerously Cold Start this Monday
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerously Cold Start this Monday
Another cold Monday, with snow prospects on the rise late in the day or at night.
Mark's Sunday Forecast -- 2/14/2021