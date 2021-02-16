Beloit Health System expands visitor policy

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - After a sustained downward trend of COVID-19 hospitalization rates, Beloit Health System will be expanding their visitor policy.

Beloit Health System continues to update hours of service based on the well-being of patients and staff.

Effective Tuesday, Feb. 16:

- One support person per non-COVID inpatient hospitalization is permitted (11 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

- One support person per Emergency Department or Immediate Care visit is permitted

- One support person for patients having ambulatory surgery

- One support person for patients having an outpatient procedure

- One support person per Critical Intensive Care Unit hospitalization is permitted per CICU policy

The following visitor policies by Beloit Health System remain in place:

- Pediatric patients: two visitors per hospitalization

- Pregnant women in labor or newly delivered: one visitor per hospitalization

- Critical Care or End of Life situations: will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis by the nursing supervisor or unit director or physician

- Clinic: support person permitted if needed for mobility or cognitive issues

Staff and hospital patients are not permitted to provide oversight to visitors who cannot care for themselves. Visitors should refrain from bringing any items to a patient, unless medically necessary. All visitors must be screened at the front entrance and pass a health screening process in order to enter the facility. All visitors and patients will be required to wear a mask, according to the Beloit Health System.

Use video messaging, FaceTime, Skype, and phone calls to visit with your loved ones in the hospital. If you need assistance, please call their main line at 608-364-5011. Visit their website for updates and more information.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.