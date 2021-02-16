Advertisement

Beloit Health System expands visitor policy

Beloit Health System continues to update hours of service based on the well-being of patients and staff.
Beloit Health System
Beloit Health System(Beloit Health System)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - After a sustained downward trend of COVID-19 hospitalization rates, Beloit Health System will be expanding their visitor policy.

Beloit Health System continues to update hours of service based on the well-being of patients and staff.

Effective Tuesday, Feb. 16:

- One support person per non-COVID inpatient hospitalization is permitted (11 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

- One support person per Emergency Department or Immediate Care visit is permitted

- One support person for patients having ambulatory surgery

- One support person for patients having an outpatient procedure

- One support person per Critical Intensive Care Unit hospitalization is permitted per CICU policy

The following visitor policies by Beloit Health System remain in place:

- Pediatric patients: two visitors per hospitalization

- Pregnant women in labor or newly delivered: one visitor per hospitalization

- Critical Care or End of Life situations: will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis by the nursing supervisor or unit director or physician

- Clinic: support person permitted if needed for mobility or cognitive issues

Staff and hospital patients are not permitted to provide oversight to visitors who cannot care for themselves. Visitors should refrain from bringing any items to a patient, unless medically necessary. All visitors must be screened at the front entrance and pass a health screening process in order to enter the facility. All visitors and patients will be required to wear a mask, according to the Beloit Health System.

Use video messaging, FaceTime, Skype, and phone calls to visit with your loved ones in the hospital. If you need assistance, please call their main line at 608-364-5011. Visit their website for updates and more information.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cherry Valley Police search for three persons of interest after shooting at CherryVale Mall.
Cherry Valley Police search for three persons of interest after shooting outside mall
Early Saturday morning a driver struck a state trooper's car while they were assisting a person.
Illinois State Police squad car hit on I-39 near Baxter Road
A Winter Weather Advisory or Wind Chill Warning covers the entire area through Noon Monday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous cold remains intact as attention turns to approaching winter storm Monday
Despite subfreezing temperatures and a wind chill warning people still emerge from the warmth...
Some residents unphased by subzero wind chills
A Friday fire in DeKalb leaves two people seriously injured and how a GoFundMe is set up to...
GoFundMe set up for woman seriously injured during apartment fire in DeKalb

Latest News

Snow and blowing snow will make for treacherous travel overnight into early Tuesday.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 2/15/2021
According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, nearly a quarter of a million vehicles were...
Law enforcement warn rise in car thefts are possible as temperatures drop
According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, nearly a quarter of a million vehicles were...
Law enforcement warns that car thefts could rise as temperatures drop
(Associated Press)
Mercyhealth rescheduling vaccine appointments after no shipments this week