Area school marks 100 days of in-person learning during pandemic

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - Students at Prairie Hill Elementary in South Beloit marked an impressive milestone Monday — 100 days of in-person learning.

Keeping students in the classroom has been an exceptional challenge for area schools. Students and faculty at Prairie Hill are required to follow strict masking and social distancing guidelines in order to stay safe and limit the spread of COVID-19.

For teacher Jessica Sockness, the restrictions have all been worth it.

“Well it is a little different. But you know what, seeing those smiling faces back at you makes it all worth it. As long as they’re happy, I’m happy,” Sockness said.

Prairie Hill Elementary (Prairie Hill Elementary)

To celebrate the occasion, students and staff dressed up as 100-year-old senior citizens.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.