Advertisement

6 treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after Texas family uses charcoal grill to heat apartment

By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) - Six members of a Texas family were taken to the hospital Monday after they used a charcoal grill to heat their home as a rare winter storm hit the region.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to a home in Houston Monday afternoon as temperatures failed to get above freezing throughout the day.

Crews said the family had the grill running for approximately four hours.

Of the six transported, two were adults and four were children. An adult and child were listed in critical condition at Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital.

The fire department urges people to never run a generator or grill inside a home, as it can produce deadly levels of carbon monoxide.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cherry Valley Police search for three persons of interest after shooting at CherryVale Mall.
Cherry Valley Police search for three persons of interest after shooting outside mall
A Winter Weather Advisory or Wind Chill Warning covers the entire area through Noon Monday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous cold remains intact as attention turns to approaching winter storm Monday
A Friday fire in DeKalb leaves two people seriously injured and how a GoFundMe is set up to...
GoFundMe set up for woman seriously injured during apartment fire in DeKalb
SwedishAmerican
SwedishAmerican lifts portions of visitor restrictions
After more than 50 years apart, Denny and Karen Vinar are making up for lost time with their...
Couple was torn apart as teens, reunite after 53 years and find long-lost daughter

Latest News

North Carolina authorities say at least three people are dead and 10 others were injured after...
3 dead, 10 injured as North Carolina tornado levels homes
Kroger plans to sell a smartphone-enabled, at-home COVID-19 antigen test once it's approved by...
Kroger to sell smartphone COVID antigen test
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2020 file photo, Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.,...
Democratic congressman sues Trump over role in Capitol riot
Kroger plans to sell a smartphone-enabled, at-home COVID-19 antigen test once it's approved by...
Smartphone antigen test to be sold by Kroger
Drivers spotted what looked to be a body and several limbs floating in the water. Fortunately,...
Floating mannequins mistaken for body parts near Calif. highway