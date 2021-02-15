Advertisement

Tips to keep you safe during cold weather

Despite subfreezing temperatures and a wind chill warning people still emerge from the warmth...
Despite subfreezing temperatures and a wind chill warning people still emerge from the warmth of their homes.(wifr)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Preparation for cold weather starts long before temperatures drop.

Heavy snow and ice may weigh down power lines and tree limbs, causing them to fall. If a natural gas meter is damaged or an underground gas line is exposed, immediately leave the area and call 911 or Nicor Gas’ 24-hour emergency response line 888.Nicor4U (642.6748) from a safe location.

Exercise caution removing snow or ice from your natural gas meter assembly. Use your hands or a broom, not a shovel, to brush away snow or ice from your meter and regulator. Never kick or hit your gas meter or its piping with a hammer or any hard object to break away built-up snow or ice.

For more information and safety tips, visit here. Nicor Gas serves more than 2.2 million customers in a service territory that encompasses most of the northern third of Illinois, excluding the city of Chicago.

“This is where we deliver on our promise and our commitment to customers,” John O. Hudson III, president and CEO of Nicor Gas said. “The warmth of clean, safe, reliable and affordable natural gas service is more than just a comfort, it is life sustaining in many cases. As this cold weather continues, our crews are out safely working in these harsh elements so you can stay in.”

