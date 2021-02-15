Advertisement

SwedishAmerican lifts portions of visitor restrictions

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, limitations to hospital visitors have been put in place in order to minimize transmission of COVID-19 to others.
SwedishAmerican
SwedishAmerican(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - SwedishAmerican announced it expanded visitor guidelines effective Feb. 16.

For Non-COVID-19 Patients — One designated adult visitor per day upon passing entry screening.

Pediatric/NICU Patients - Two designated adult visitors upon passing our entry screening

Visitors:

• Must screen negative for fever and be asymptomatic of COVID-19 related symptoms

• Wear a mask or cloth face covering that covers the nose and mouth

• Practice social distancing (remain 6 feet from others)

• Wash hands when entering and exiting patient care areas

• Leave the facility as soon as the visit is over

• May be asked to leave if social distancing cannot be maintained or if expectations are not being followed.

Modifications in these guidelines will be made in collaboration with the clinical team for special circumstances, for example persons at end-of-life, persons with developmental or cognitive impairment.

For COVID-19 patients or those under investigation, visitor restrictions remain in place. Modifications will be made in collaboration with the clinical team for special circumstances, for example persons at end-of-life, persons with developmental or cognitive impairment.

“As circumstances change we will continue to modify the guidelines. We remain committed to supporting family presence and participation of those who are essential to the care of the patient while continuing to minimize avoidable exposure to COVID-19 whenever possible. Our hospital visiting hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week,” according to SwedishAmerican.

