Rockford restaurants serve smaller Valentine’s Day crowd

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With 25% capacity restrictions in place at restaurants across the region, it’s not wall-to-wall service this Valentine’s Day, but a steady stream of customers is the norm at two area eateries.

“It’s dialed back a little bit we’ve had a nice busy weekend,” Baker Street Burgers Co-Owner Betsy Baker said.

Every year on February 14 people often pack some of the Stateline’s finest eateries to wine and dine their special someone, but as COVID-19 restrictions limit the number of reservations allowed, many spread out their celebrations over the entire weekend.

“They’re happy to be here we’re happy to have them here it’s a wonderful feeling,” Baker said.

“Regulars that haven’t been here in a year made it back out this weekend people celebrate Valentine’s Friday, Saturday and Sunday which does kind of help us make it nice and spread out,” Prairie St. Brewing Co. General Manager Patrick Gallaher said.

At Baker Street Burgers, customers can purchase special treats for their significant other, like chocolate covered pretzels and cookies.

“We’ve got a little treat that we’re passing out at the end of today with their ticket so we’ve got that we’ve kind of left up our Christmas tree but decorated it for Valentine’s,” Baker said.

Prairie St. Brewing Co. spices up its selection by offering new menu items this Valentine’s Day.

“We just kind of went with the beer mode as it’s something that’s a core engine for us. We have a raspberry chocolate seltzer which is different,” Gallaher said.

While serving people on a day filled with love brings joy to those who work in restaurants, some say their valentine’s work alongside them day in and day out.

“My staff you know they’re all my Valentine’s. We are so lucky to have them,” Baker said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.