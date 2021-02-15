Advertisement

Rockford researcher named ‘Inventor of the Year’

The award is given to an inventor who contributed to the development of intellectual property that significantly impacts their field and society.
Ramaswamy Kalyanasundaram, DMV, PhD, is a professor and head of the Department of Biomedical...
Ramaswamy Kalyanasundaram, DMV, PhD, is a professor and head of the Department of Biomedical Sciences at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford.(College of Medicine Rockford University of Illinois Chicago)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford researcher was named the 2020 Inventor of the Year by the University of Illinois Chicago.

Ramaswamy Kalyanasundaram, DMV, PhD, is a professor and head of the Department of Biomedical Sciences at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford. His work on a vaccine to prevent parasitic infections in both humans and dogs earned him the award, according to an announcement from the University of Illinois - College of Medicine in Rockford on Monday.

The Inventor of the Year Award is presented by the UIC Office of Technology Management to an outstanding UIC inventor who has contributed to the development of intellectual property that significantly impacts their field and society.

Kalyanasundaram’s research focuses on developing a vaccine against lymphatic filariasis, a tropical parasitic infection affecting more than 120 million people in more than 40 countries. Only a few drug treatments are available for this mosquito-borne disease, which is also known as elephantiasis because those with the disease often have disabling and disfiguring swelling that can make their limbs resemble those of an elephant, according to the University of Illinois - College of Medicine in Rockford.

“A recent $3 million National Institutes of Health grant will allow Kalyanasundaram and his research team to assess a new way to stop the spread of lymphatic filariasis with a vaccine that will actually prevent the parasite from being able to live in a person’s body. He has also received multiple Small Business Innovation Research grants with collaborator PAI Life Sciences aimed at developing a reliable and consistent manufacturing process for the vaccine that can be moved toward Phase I clinical trials,” according to the University of Illinois - College of Medicine in Rockford.

In the course of his research, Kalyanasundaram has shown that the vaccine is also effective against the parasite that causes heartworm disease in dogs, Dirofilaria immitis, which shares 80 percent genome similarity with the human filarial parasite, according to the announcement Monday. A vaccine that would be effective in preventing heartworm infection would make it easier for pet owners to protect their dogs. Kalyanasundaram is now working with an industry partner to bring the dog vaccine to the veterinary market.

“Dr. Kalyanasundaram’s work represents the type of translation research our faculty are recognized for,” TJ Augustine, UIC vice chancellor for innovation said. “The research faculty at University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford continue to achieve critical therapeutic breakthroughs. Ramaswamy’s recognition is well-deserved and reinforces UIC’s continued need to support transformational partnerships that encourage commercialization.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cherry Valley Police search for three persons of interest after shooting at CherryVale Mall.
Cherry Valley Police search for three persons of interest after shooting outside mall
Early Saturday morning a driver struck a state trooper's car while they were assisting a person.
Illinois State Police squad car hit on I-39 near Baxter Road
A Winter Weather Advisory or Wind Chill Warning covers the entire area through Noon Monday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous cold remains intact as attention turns to approaching winter storm Monday
Despite subfreezing temperatures and a wind chill warning people still emerge from the warmth...
Some residents unphased by subzero wind chills
A Friday fire in DeKalb leaves two people seriously injured and how a GoFundMe is set up to...
GoFundMe set up for woman seriously injured during apartment fire in DeKalb

Latest News

SwedishAmerican
SwedishAmerican lifts portions of visitor restrictions
Michael Jordan. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Michael Jordan gives $10M for North Carolina health clinics
Ogle County Brewery Facebook
Ogle County Brewery reopening full time Saturday
Sock Monkey Nelson Loves Healthcare Heroes
Healthcare workers granted free admission to Midway Village