Rockford researcher named ‘Inventor of the Year’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford researcher was named the 2020 Inventor of the Year by the University of Illinois Chicago.

Ramaswamy Kalyanasundaram, DMV, PhD, is a professor and head of the Department of Biomedical Sciences at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford. His work on a vaccine to prevent parasitic infections in both humans and dogs earned him the award, according to an announcement from the University of Illinois - College of Medicine in Rockford on Monday.

The Inventor of the Year Award is presented by the UIC Office of Technology Management to an outstanding UIC inventor who has contributed to the development of intellectual property that significantly impacts their field and society.

Kalyanasundaram’s research focuses on developing a vaccine against lymphatic filariasis, a tropical parasitic infection affecting more than 120 million people in more than 40 countries. Only a few drug treatments are available for this mosquito-borne disease, which is also known as elephantiasis because those with the disease often have disabling and disfiguring swelling that can make their limbs resemble those of an elephant, according to the University of Illinois - College of Medicine in Rockford.

“A recent $3 million National Institutes of Health grant will allow Kalyanasundaram and his research team to assess a new way to stop the spread of lymphatic filariasis with a vaccine that will actually prevent the parasite from being able to live in a person’s body. He has also received multiple Small Business Innovation Research grants with collaborator PAI Life Sciences aimed at developing a reliable and consistent manufacturing process for the vaccine that can be moved toward Phase I clinical trials,” according to the University of Illinois - College of Medicine in Rockford.

In the course of his research, Kalyanasundaram has shown that the vaccine is also effective against the parasite that causes heartworm disease in dogs, Dirofilaria immitis, which shares 80 percent genome similarity with the human filarial parasite, according to the announcement Monday. A vaccine that would be effective in preventing heartworm infection would make it easier for pet owners to protect their dogs. Kalyanasundaram is now working with an industry partner to bring the dog vaccine to the veterinary market.

“Dr. Kalyanasundaram’s work represents the type of translation research our faculty are recognized for,” TJ Augustine, UIC vice chancellor for innovation said. “The research faculty at University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford continue to achieve critical therapeutic breakthroughs. Ramaswamy’s recognition is well-deserved and reinforces UIC’s continued need to support transformational partnerships that encourage commercialization.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.