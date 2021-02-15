Paul Schimpf to run for Ill. governor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Former Illinois State Senator, Paul Schimpf announced he is running for Governor of Illinois in a Zoom press conference Monday.

“Illinois needs a Governor who understands the day-to-day challenges that we all face, a Governor who will live by the same rules that the rest of us follow, and, most importantly, a Governor who will stand up to the entrenched special interest groups who have severely damaged our state,” Schimpf said.

The Marine Corps veteran, and the lead American attorney advisor to the Iraqi Prosecutors in the trial of Saddam Hussein said, he along with his wife and two sons returned to Illinois and will always call it home.

“As I start this campaign, I am going to make a pledge to work hard, tell the truth, and keep my promises. But I am also requesting your help, as well. Together, we can renew Illinois. Renewing Illinois will not be easy. It will take trust, leadership, and sacrifice. But make no mistake, renewal is possible if we work together and believe in the future of our state,” he said.

For more information on Schimpf, visit here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.