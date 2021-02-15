Ogle County Brewery reopening full time Saturday

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Ogle County Brewery in Oregon will be reopened on Saturday, Feb. 20.

The brewery located at 400 W. Washington St. had opened temporarily during the Valentine’s Day weekend.

“We would like to thank everyone who came out last night. It was a great evening and we hope everyone enjoyed themselves!” according to the Ogle County Brewery’s Facebook page.

