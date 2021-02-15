Advertisement

Ogle County Brewery reopening full time Saturday

The brewery located at 400 W. Washington St. had opened temporarily during the Valentine’s Day weekend.
Ogle County Brewery Facebook
Ogle County Brewery Facebook(Ogle County Brewery Facebook)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Ogle County Brewery in Oregon will be reopened on Saturday, Feb. 20.

We would like to thank everyone who came out last night. It was a great evening and we hope everyone enjoyed...

Posted by Ogle County Brewery on Sunday, February 14, 2021

“We would like to thank everyone who came out last night. It was a great evening and we hope everyone enjoyed themselves!” according to the Ogle County Brewery’s Facebook page.

