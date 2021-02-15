No Meals on Wheels delivery Monday due to extreme cold

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Due to the extremely cold temperatures Lifescape will not be delivering Meals on Wheels Monday.

For those receiving Meals on Wheels in Boone, Winnebago, Lee and Ogle Counties, officials ask recipients to use their emergency meal for Monday, February 15.

Lifescape officials also use this as a reminder to check in on the older adults the community, making sure they are safe and equipped for the weather.

Lifescape Community Services provides the Meals on Wheels services to seniors in the counties of Winnebago, Boone, Lee and Ogle Counties.

For more information, visit lifescapeservices.org.

