Mercyhealth rescheduling vaccine appointments after no shipments this week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mercyhealth received zero first-dose COVID-19 vaccine for Rock and Winnebago County patients this week, according to an announcement from Mercyhealth on Monday.

Mercyhealth contacted patients to reschedule their appointments. This included 605 Winnebago County patients who had vaccination appointments in Rockford on Wednesday, Feb. 17, and 470 Rock County patients who had appointments in Janesville on Thursday, Feb. 18.

Mercyhealth will reach out to the patients affected for priority rescheduling when we receive adequate shipment of vaccine. This does not affect second dose vaccine appointments. Patients or health care workers who are expecting their second dose at a Mercyhealth facility will receive their dose as planned, according to the health care provider.

To keep phone lines open for patients with urgent health care needs, Mercyhealth asks eligible patients not call to reschedule or ask when invitations are being sent. Mercyhealth will contact patients who are eligible for priority rescheduling when it has received adequate shipment of vaccine.

“Hospitals make weekly requests for vaccine, and the state allocates and ships the COVID-19 vaccine. Mercyhealth is hopeful to receive the requested amount, but it may or may not be granted by the state. Mercyhealth schedules patients based on what it has received historically, but it’s a fluid situation and changes week to week, usually on short notice,” according to Mercyhealth.

The Federal government provides all COVID-19 vaccine supply with allocations to each state. Mercyhealth’s vaccination sites in Walworth County in Wisconsin, and Harvard, Illinois, are not affected. All appointments of those facilities are scheduled as planned this week.

“We apologize for the inconvenience. We will be in touch with affected individuals as soon as we have more supply. We are eager and ready to provide vaccine when we receive supply from the state,” Don Janczak, Director of Pharmacy at Mercyhealth said. “We are hopeful supply will increase in the near future.”

Every day and week brings different vaccine totals and administration depends on the amount they receive from the state. Because the amount of vaccine received from the state is not predictable, the amount Mercyhealth is able to administer in a given day or week is varies, according to the announcement.

“As we all wait for vaccine, it is critical that everyone take steps to stay healthy and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. You can help us stop the spread and reduce pressure on hospitals by wearing a mask, not gathering with people outside your household, avoiding contact with people who are sick, staying six feet from others, avoiding crowds, practicing good hand hygiene, and staying at home if you have symptoms,” Mercyhealth said.

