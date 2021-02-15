Advertisement

Law enforcement warn rise in car thefts are possible as temperatures drop

It only takes a moment for a thief to target a car left running and unattended during cold winter months.
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As temperatures drop, police said the number of car thefts go up. Officers warn you to think twice about leaving your car unattended.

“This is one of those crimes that can happen to anybody, anywhere,” said Belvidere Police Chief, Shane Woody.

Ogle County Sheriff, Brian VanVickle, said it only takes a moment for a thief to target a car left running and unattended during the winter months.

“That’s the thing that most people don’t realize,” said VanVickle. “is it can be less than a minute and someone can be in your vehicle and gone.”

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, nearly a quarter of a million vehicles were stolen between 2017 and 2019. VanVickle said in many of those cases, the car was left unlocked with the keys inside.

“Primarily it happens two places,” said VanVickle. “Either at home in the driveway or at a gas station or restaurant, some place where somebody is going to run in real quick and grab their food.”

Belvidere Police Chief, Shane Woody, said the best way to prevent yourself from becoming a victim of car theft is to be aware.

“Pay the extra money and get the remote start. Make sure that you have another key. Lock the vehicle,” said Woody.

And never leave your car running or your keys inside the ignition when you are away from it. Even for a short time.

“Criminals are always looking for a victim,” said Woody.

Law enforcement said remote start options have a timer on them and shut your vehicle off after a certain amount of time, so it’s important not to leave your children of pets in a vehicle unattended otherwise they could become exposed to the elements.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cherry Valley Police search for three persons of interest after shooting at CherryVale Mall.
Cherry Valley Police search for three persons of interest after shooting outside mall
Early Saturday morning a driver struck a state trooper's car while they were assisting a person.
Illinois State Police squad car hit on I-39 near Baxter Road
A Winter Weather Advisory or Wind Chill Warning covers the entire area through Noon Monday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous cold remains intact as attention turns to approaching winter storm Monday
Despite subfreezing temperatures and a wind chill warning people still emerge from the warmth...
Some residents unphased by subzero wind chills
A Friday fire in DeKalb leaves two people seriously injured and how a GoFundMe is set up to...
GoFundMe set up for woman seriously injured during apartment fire in DeKalb

Latest News

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, nearly a quarter of a million vehicles were...
Law enforcement warns that car thefts could rise as temperatures drop
(Associated Press)
Mercyhealth rescheduling vaccine appointments after no shipments this week
American Red Cross
Red Cross offers safety tips as extreme weather hits northern Ill.
SwedishAmerican
SwedishAmerican lifts portions of visitor restrictions