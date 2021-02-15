Advertisement

Healthcare workers granted free admission to Midway Village

Organizers say it feels good to help those who have risked their lives during this pandemic.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Healthcare workers and their families visited the Midway Village in Rockford for free on Sunday.

The event called the “Sock Monkey Nelson Loves Healthcare Heroes” gave those on the frontline the chance to have some fun and spend time with their families. People were able to check out exhibits and preview several recently acquired Camp Grant artifacts. Organizers say it feels good to help those who have risked their lives during this pandemic.

“Things have been locked down for so long and there’s not much for folks to be able to do with their family, so to have an outing its a pleasure for Midway Village to host them and allow to come out for a little bit of fun,” Patrick O’Keefe, Midway Village executive director said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cherry Valley Police search for three persons of interest after shooting at CherryVale Mall.
Cherry Valley Police search for three persons of interest after shooting outside mall
Early Saturday morning a driver struck a state trooper's car while they were assisting a person.
Illinois State Police squad car hit on I-39 near Baxter Road
A Winter Weather Advisory or Wind Chill Warning covers the entire area through Noon Monday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous cold remains intact as attention turns to approaching winter storm Monday
Despite subfreezing temperatures and a wind chill warning people still emerge from the warmth...
Some residents unphased by subzero wind chills
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial

Latest News

Sock Monkey Nelson
23 News at 10 - VOD - SOCK MONKEY
FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in...
Hundreds pay respects to actor Cicely Tyson at her viewing
Paul Schimpf
Paul Schimpf to run for Ill. governor
Despite subfreezing temperatures and a wind chill warning people still emerge from the warmth...
Tips to keep you safe during cold weather