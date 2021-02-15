Healthcare workers granted free admission to Midway Village

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Healthcare workers and their families visited the Midway Village in Rockford for free on Sunday.

The event called the “Sock Monkey Nelson Loves Healthcare Heroes” gave those on the frontline the chance to have some fun and spend time with their families. People were able to check out exhibits and preview several recently acquired Camp Grant artifacts. Organizers say it feels good to help those who have risked their lives during this pandemic.

“Things have been locked down for so long and there’s not much for folks to be able to do with their family, so to have an outing its a pleasure for Midway Village to host them and allow to come out for a little bit of fun,” Patrick O’Keefe, Midway Village executive director said.

