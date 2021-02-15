Advertisement

GoFundMe set up for woman seriously injured during apartment fire in DeKalb

Friend of Alyssa Noonen says she set up the page to help the family out with expenses.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A Friday fire in DeKalb leaves two people seriously injured and how a GoFundMe is set up to help with expenses.

The page has been set up for Alyssa Noonen who was one of those injured when a fire broke out around 4:00AM on Friday at an apartment complex on West Lincoln Highway. The page states Noonen sustained life threatening injuries and was airlifted to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center. Friends say they felt compelled to help.

“You’re going to need help especially in a situation that severe,” said friend Kaela Malloe. “I reached out to her family and said can I have permission to do this for you guys is this ok you guys have a lot on your plate right now.”

Here is a link to the GoFundMe.

