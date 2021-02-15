First Alert Weather Day: Dangerously Cold Start this Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We begin this week with Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories in the region. Chills could be as cold as -20 to -30 during the morning hours. Highs today will reach 6 above zero this afternoon with winds out of the north 10 - 20 MPH. Light snow is likely this evening giving us an additional 1 - 2″. Lows will drop to 0. Highs tomorrow in the middle teens as we slowly warm temperatures up the rest of the week. Start time chills tomorrow morning will be -10 to -20.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.