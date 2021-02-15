FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous cold remains intact as attention turns to approaching winter storm Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The outbreak of bitterly cold arctic air is now in its tenth day, and a new record is in the books! Sunday’s high temperature of 1° at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport obliterated the previous record for the coldest Valentine’s Day high temperature ever. The previous record of 10° was set back in 1943.

For a second consecutive night, Wind Chill Advisories and Wind Chill Warnings are in place for the entire Stateline, as temperatures head well below zero and wind chills will dip to as low as -30° or -35° in some locales.

The entire area is again under either a Wind Chill Advisory or Wind Chill Warning through Noon Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another brutally cold Monday is on tap, even beyond the noontime expiration of the advisories and warnings. Temperatures aren’t likely to exit the single digits for a third consecutive day. If that’s not enough, a mammoth winter storm presently walloping Texas with snow is looking increasingly likely to have impacts either here or nearby Monday night into very early Tuesday.

Winter Storm Warnings are in place from the Mexican border to New England as a mammoth storm prepares to cripple much of the nation. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few flurries or light snow showers are possible on a very hit or miss basis during the daytime hours Monday, though all signs point to things remaining quiet for most, if not all of the Stateline.

While snow may fall over much of eastern and southern Illinois early Monday, our area will be dry. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

By the evening, though, things look a bit more interesting. There’s been a noticeable and quite significant shift northwestward in the track of this system off of the latest supercomputer model runs Sunday. It places snow much closer to, if not over much of the Stateline Monday evening and for a good portion of the overnight hours.

There's been a shift in our models regarding the track of this powerhouse storm, which has increased the potential for at least some snow here Monday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While several hours of light snow are possible here, and accumulation’s not to be ruled out, it remains likely that the threat for the heaviest snowfall should remain south and east of our area. Winter Storm Warnings have been hoisted as close as Chicago, with Winter Weather Advisories butting right up into our area, though not presently in effect. We’ll need to keep a close eye on this system, as further shifts to the northwest in future model runs could signal an elevated chance for more significant snowfall here. Stay tuned!!!

Now, onto the temperatures. There IS a light at the end of the tunnel, though it may take us awhile to get there. Temperatures should “warm” into the teens by Tuesday and Wednesday, and 20s appear likely on track to arrive Thursday.

By the time Thursday rolls around, temperatures will reach back into the 20s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Following a brief step back on Friday, we’ll return to the 20s on Saturday and all signs point to the first 30s since February 4 arriving Sunday!

While the opening portion of the weekend won't be warm, by any stretch, we'll be trending in the right direction. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

What’s more, it appears increasingly possible that we may be heading toward a milder pattern beyond next weekend. The Climate Prediction Center’s daily temperature outlook for the period spanning February’s final week suggests a milder pattern may very well close out the month!

Longer range computer projections suggest, at long last, that a shift to a milder weather pattern is to occur in February's final week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

