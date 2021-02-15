Dick’s Sporting Goods now hiring in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dick’s Sporting Goods is now hiring for a Dick’s Sporting Goods store to open in Rockford.

According to an announcement Monday morning, the sporting goods retailer expects to hire approximately 25 part-time, and 15 temporary positions. The store will be located at the new Forest Plaza location at 6380 E. State St. in March.

Visit here to learn more applying to Dick’s Sporting Goods. The store offers athletic and outdoor apparel, footwear, gear for team sports including football and baseball and equipment for golf and fitness.

