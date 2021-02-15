Advertisement

Dick’s Sporting Goods now hiring in Rockford

The store plans to hire 40 people for the new Forest Plaza location.
(KVLY)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dick’s Sporting Goods is now hiring for a Dick’s Sporting Goods store to open in Rockford.

According to an announcement Monday morning, the sporting goods retailer expects to hire approximately 25 part-time, and 15 temporary positions. The store will be located at the new Forest Plaza location at 6380 E. State St. in March.

Visit here to learn more applying to Dick’s Sporting Goods. The store offers athletic and outdoor apparel, footwear, gear for team sports including football and baseball and equipment for golf and fitness.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cherry Valley Police search for three persons of interest after shooting at CherryVale Mall.
Cherry Valley Police search for three persons of interest after shooting outside mall
Early Saturday morning a driver struck a state trooper's car while they were assisting a person.
Illinois State Police squad car hit on I-39 near Baxter Road
Despite subfreezing temperatures and a wind chill warning people still emerge from the warmth...
Some residents unphased by subzero wind chills
A Winter Weather Advisory or Wind Chill Warning covers the entire area through Noon Monday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous cold remains intact as attention turns to approaching winter storm Monday
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial

Latest News

Lifescape officials urge recipients to use their emergency meal for Monday, February 15.
No Meals on Wheels delivery Monday due to extreme cold
A Friday fire in DeKalb leaves two people seriously injured and how a GoFundMe is set up to...
GoFundMe set up for woman seriously injured during apartment fire in DeKalb
NIU honors 5 students killed in campus shooting 13 years ago
Valentine's Day Restaurants
Valentine's Day Restaurant Package