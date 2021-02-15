Advertisement

Crews battle residential structure fire in Rockford

Officials say the fire is at 1400 Garden Court.
(WIFR)
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fire crews responded to an apartment fire Sunday night in the 1400 block of Garden Court.

Crews say the fire was on the second floor of the apartment, and everyone inside was able to get out on their own. Two adults and two children were not able to return to the apartment and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Officials say no one was injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

