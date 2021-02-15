Crews battle residential structure fire in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fire crews responded to an apartment fire Sunday night in the 1400 block of Garden Court.

Crews say the fire was on the second floor of the apartment, and everyone inside was able to get out on their own. Two adults and two children were not able to return to the apartment and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Officials say no one was injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

