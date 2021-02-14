Advertisement

United States Postal Service offices closed Monday for President’s Day

USPS will return to normal service hours Tuesday.
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The United States Postal Service wants to remind residents their offices will be closed on Monday in observance of President’s Day.

USPS officials say all post offices in Wisconsin and Illinois will be closed on Monday and there will be no mail delivery as well.

Customers needing postal services can use the self-service kiosks at select locations or visit postal service approved shippers. USPS will resume normal service on Tuesday.

