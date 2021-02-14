Advertisement

Rockford Christian hosts co-ed bowling open, Hononegah boys win tournament

By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Schools and programs have had to get creative to schedule games and events during the pandemic. None may have been more unique than what Rockford Christian pulled off on Saturday at The Cherry Bowl. The Royal Lions held a 16-team co-ed bowling open. The Hononegah boys team won the tournament, defeating the Harlem boys in the finals of the stepladder playoffs.

The format was simple. Three normal games, followed by three Baker games. The top five teams based on total score would move on to the stepladder playoffs.

Stepladder Playoffs

Match 1

#4 Harlem Girls defeat #5 Oregon Girls

Match 2

#4 Harlem Girls defeat #3 Sycamore Boys

Match 3

#2 Harlem Boys defeat #3 Harlem Girls

Championship Match

#1 Hononegah Boys defeat #2 Harlem Boys

Team Standings (Final Scores)

  1. Hononegah Boys (1) - 5965
  2. Harlem Boys - 5873
  3. Sycamore Boys - 5626
  4. Harlem Girls - 5488
  5. Oregon Girls - 5313
  6. Auburn Boys - 5296
  7. Hononegah Boys (2) - 5269
  8. Rockford Christian Boys (1) - 5198
  9. East Boys - 5137
  10. Guilford Boys - 5067
  11. Sterling Boys - 4864
  12. Hononegah Girls - 4813
  13. Sycamore Girls - 4734
  14. Rockford Christian Boys (2) - 4342
  15. Lutheran Boys - 3929
  16. Lutheran Girls - 3696

