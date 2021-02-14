Rockford Christian hosts co-ed bowling open, Hononegah boys win tournament

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Schools and programs have had to get creative to schedule games and events during the pandemic. None may have been more unique than what Rockford Christian pulled off on Saturday at The Cherry Bowl. The Royal Lions held a 16-team co-ed bowling open. The Hononegah boys team won the tournament, defeating the Harlem boys in the finals of the stepladder playoffs.

The format was simple. Three normal games, followed by three Baker games. The top five teams based on total score would move on to the stepladder playoffs.

Stepladder Playoffs

Match 1

#4 Harlem Girls defeat #5 Oregon Girls

Match 2

#4 Harlem Girls defeat #3 Sycamore Boys

Match 3

#2 Harlem Boys defeat #3 Harlem Girls

Championship Match

#1 Hononegah Boys defeat #2 Harlem Boys

Team Standings (Final Scores)

Hononegah Boys (1) - 5965 Harlem Boys - 5873 Sycamore Boys - 5626 Harlem Girls - 5488 Oregon Girls - 5313 Auburn Boys - 5296 Hononegah Boys (2) - 5269 Rockford Christian Boys (1) - 5198 East Boys - 5137 Guilford Boys - 5067 Sterling Boys - 4864 Hononegah Girls - 4813 Sycamore Girls - 4734 Rockford Christian Boys (2) - 4342 Lutheran Boys - 3929 Lutheran Girls - 3696

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.