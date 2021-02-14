Rockford Christian hosts co-ed bowling open, Hononegah boys win tournament
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Schools and programs have had to get creative to schedule games and events during the pandemic. None may have been more unique than what Rockford Christian pulled off on Saturday at The Cherry Bowl. The Royal Lions held a 16-team co-ed bowling open. The Hononegah boys team won the tournament, defeating the Harlem boys in the finals of the stepladder playoffs.
The format was simple. Three normal games, followed by three Baker games. The top five teams based on total score would move on to the stepladder playoffs.
Stepladder Playoffs
Match 1
#4 Harlem Girls defeat #5 Oregon Girls
Match 2
#4 Harlem Girls defeat #3 Sycamore Boys
Match 3
#2 Harlem Boys defeat #3 Harlem Girls
Championship Match
#1 Hononegah Boys defeat #2 Harlem Boys
Team Standings (Final Scores)
- Hononegah Boys (1) - 5965
- Harlem Boys - 5873
- Sycamore Boys - 5626
- Harlem Girls - 5488
- Oregon Girls - 5313
- Auburn Boys - 5296
- Hononegah Boys (2) - 5269
- Rockford Christian Boys (1) - 5198
- East Boys - 5137
- Guilford Boys - 5067
- Sterling Boys - 4864
- Hononegah Girls - 4813
- Sycamore Girls - 4734
- Rockford Christian Boys (2) - 4342
- Lutheran Boys - 3929
- Lutheran Girls - 3696
