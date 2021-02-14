Pottery Lounge in Rockford hosts Galentine’s Day pottery for Valentine’s Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you don’t have any plans to spend Valentine’s Day with a special someone, one local pottery shop encourages you to grab your friends and come paint.

The Pottery Lounge in Rockford’s Forest Plaza is hosting Death by Chocolate, a pottery painting event on Valentine’s Day. There will be all you can eat chocolate and painting will occur just in time for Galentine’s day. Managers say all experience levels are welcome.

The price per person is $10.

