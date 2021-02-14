Police respond to shooting outside of CherryVale Mall, officers say no one was hurt

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cherry Valley Police are investigating after they say shots were fired outside of Macy’s at the CherryVale Mall.

Police say they received calls around 12:49 p.m. this afternoon from people both inside and outside the mall saying they heard gunshots. Officers say no one was injured and a number of shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Police say no one is in custody and are still trying to figure out a motive.

