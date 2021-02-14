Advertisement

Police respond to shooting outside of CherryVale Mall, officers say no one was hurt

Officers say the shooting happened outside of the Macy’s.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cherry Valley Police are investigating after they say shots were fired outside of Macy’s at the CherryVale Mall.

Police say they received calls around 12:49 p.m. this afternoon from people both inside and outside the mall saying they heard gunshots. Officers say no one was injured and a number of shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Police say no one is in custody and are still trying to figure out a motive.

