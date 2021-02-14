Jefferson beats Auburn 57-47 in RPS 205 rivalry game

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When the IHSA gave basketball the okay to play again, the NIC-10 decided to schedule games every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, meaning teams had a day of practice in between each game. With a conference championship to play for at the end of the season, we will see if fatigue starts to set in down the stretch.

Jefferson outlasted Auburn 57-47 on Saturday in a battle of RPS 205 programs. J-Hawks’ senior Antonio Leavy led all scorers with 23 while senior Zykese Williams had a team-high 13 for the Knights.

