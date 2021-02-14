Advertisement

Illinois State Police squad car hit on I-39 near Baxter Road

Early Saturday morning a driver struck a state trooper's car while they were assisting a person.
Early Saturday morning a driver struck a state trooper's car while they were assisting a person.(WIFR)
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A two-vehicle car crash this morning in Winnebago County puts one man behind bars and leaves an Illinois State trooper’s car smashed.

State police officials say around 6:30 a.m. an officer was helping a driver change a tire on the side of the road near I39 and Baxter Road when a vehicle crashed into the troopers squad car.

Police say that car was driven by 45-year-old Aaron Honert, both the trooper and Honert were not injured. Honert was charged with driving under the influence and violating Scott’s Law.

Honert was taken to the Winnebago County Jail. State police officials say this is the fifth Scott’s law-related crash to date in 2021.

